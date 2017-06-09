For Seven Years in a Row, Gartner Recognizes MobileIron as a Leader in Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Mobility Management Suites

MobileIron is once again the only stand-alone EMM vendor to be recognized as a Leader this year

MOUNTAIN VIEW, California, June 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- MobileIron (NASDAQ:MOBL) today announced that Gartner, Inc. has positioned MobileIron as a Leader in its "Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Mobility Management Suites"[1]for the seventh consecutive year. The report notes:

Leaders have the highest product revenue in the EMM market, several years of proven customer implementations, customer mind share, and extensive partnerships with channel and other technology providers. They have the most complete products in the EMM market. Their companies are aligned with the trends of the EMM market. They possess product roadmaps that (if executed upon) would establish continued differentiation in the market. Leaders also demonstrate commitment to the EMM market. Overall, they have a strategy that creates a high likelihood of success in this market.

"Our customers' businesses evolve quickly, and they rely on MobileIron as the security backbone for their digital initiatives," said Barry Mainz, President and CEO, MobileIron. "Our focus as the only stand-alone EMM vendor in the Leaders Quadrant this year allows us to deliver the security innovation our customers need to drive their mobile transformations."

EMM is strategic

The report notes: "If you are planning to manage anything on a mobile platform, EMM is the starting point."

MobileIron is the security backbone for the digital enterprise, protecting corporate data across apps, networks, and clouds. In the last year, MobileIron continued to reinforce its innovation and technology leadership:

Customer leadership: Over 14,500 customers globally have purchased MobileIron solutions, including many of the highest-security enterprises and governments around the world.

Over 14,500 customers globally have purchased MobileIron solutions, including many of the highest-security enterprises and governments around the world. Security innovation : MobileIron was the first EMM platform to achieve all US Federal security certifications: Common Criteria, FedRAMP, CSfC, and DISA STIG. The company expanded its next-generation authentication capabilities with the launch of Derived Credentials (NIST 800-157) for password-less authentication, and Single Sign On (SSO) for mobile apps.

: MobileIron was the first EMM platform to achieve all US Federal security certifications: Common Criteria, FedRAMP, CSfC, and DISA STIG. The company expanded its next-generation authentication capabilities with the launch of Derived Credentials (NIST 800-157) for password-less authentication, and Single Sign On (SSO) for mobile apps. Cloud security : MobileIron Access became the first solution to address the app-to-cloud security gap. The company added AWS and Azure support to MobileIron Sentry for an integrated, zero-footprint cloud solution. More than half of MobileIron's customers now run EMM in the cloud.

: MobileIron Access became the first solution to address the app-to-cloud security gap. The company added AWS and Azure support to MobileIron Sentry for an integrated, zero-footprint cloud solution. More than half of MobileIron's customers now run EMM in the cloud. Desktop unification : MobileIron launched MobileIron Bridge to accelerate the migration of Windows 10 desktops from traditional security and management to EMM. MobileIron also announced a global partnership with Lenovo, the world's largest PC manufacturer, to resell the MobileIron platform to deliver unified endpoint security and management.

: MobileIron launched MobileIron Bridge to accelerate the migration of Windows 10 desktops from traditional security and management to EMM. MobileIron also announced a global partnership with Lenovo, the world's largest PC manufacturer, to resell the MobileIron platform to deliver unified endpoint security and management. Internet of Things : MobileIron announced an IoT division, led by Santhosh Nair , formerly Intel's GM of IoT Solutions for Wind River, the embedded systems pioneer. The new division will extend MobileIron's three-point architecture of policy engine, edge client, and data gateway to high-value IoT use cases in automotive, energy, healthcare, and manufacturing.

: MobileIron announced an IoT division, led by , formerly Intel's GM of IoT Solutions for Wind River, the embedded systems pioneer. The new division will extend MobileIron's three-point architecture of policy engine, edge client, and data gateway to high-value IoT use cases in automotive, energy, healthcare, and manufacturing. Patent portfolio: MobileIron has 53 modern EMM patents, 46 of which are focused on data or app security.

Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About MobileIron

MobileIron provides the secure foundation for companies around the world to transform into Mobile First organizations. For more information, please visitwww.mobileiron.com.

