CRU Insight: Chinese Exports of Ferrous Scrap Will not Last

LONDON, June 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Chinese exports of scrap have occurred recently because it was marginally profitable to do so and there was material available following the closure of induction furnaces in the country.The window of profitability was fleeting and BOF and EAF-based steelmakers are now taking up greater scrap volumes.We do not expect scrap exports to have been significant nor will they be sustained.

Read the full story: http://bit.ly/Chinese-Scrap-Exports

Read more about CRU: http://bit.ly/About_CRU