Keystone Investment Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

Keystone Investment Trust plc (the 'Company')

LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563

James Goldstone was appointed the portfolio manager of Keystone Investment Trust plc on 1 April 2017 and there have consequently been changes to the portfolio reflecting his views on individual share price potential and the optimal sector allocation given the UK and global economic outlook. Changes to the portfolio up to 16 May 2017 were explained as part of the Chairman's Statement in the half-yearly financial report. Subsequently, and because the majority of changes are complete, the Board of the Company has decided to release a one-off list of the full portfolio holdings as at 26 May 2017.

