The semi-annual review of the VINX30 Index has now been completed. As a result of review, Electrolux, AB ser. B (ELUX B) will be added, whereas AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) will be removed from the Index.



The VINX 30 Index Constituents effective with the market open on Monday, June 19, 2017 are



A.P. Moller - Maersk B Nordea Bank AB ABB Ltd Novo Nordisk B ASSA ABLOY AB ser. B Pandora Atlas Copco AB ser. A Sampo Plc A Carlsberg A/S B Sandvik AB Coloplast B Skand. Enskilda Banken ser. A Danske Bank Statoil ASA DNB ASA Svenska Cellulosa AB SCA ser. Electrolux, AB ser. B Svenska Handelsbanken ser. A Ericsson, Telefonab. L M ser. Swedbank AB ser A Essity AB ser. B[1] Telenor ASA Genmab Telia Company AB (publ) Hennes & Mauritz AB, H & M ser UPM-Kymmene Corporation Investor AB ser. B Vestas Wind Systems KONE Oyj B Volvo, AB ser. B Nokia Corporation





Proforma reports will be available on Global Index Watch and the FTP service 5 business days before the effective day with new prices daily.



If you have questions regarding these changes, please contact Nasdaq Global Indexes Operation Team at the Toll Free Number - Calling in the US - + 1 844 717-0708 or International Callers - Non-US Callers - + 1 301 978 8311 or at indexes@nasdaq.com







[1]Essity AB ser. B will be added to the OMXS30 index on June 12th, 2017 as a result of spin-off from Svenska Cellulosa AB



