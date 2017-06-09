Orange Belgium: Orange Dive72, the newest Orange branded smartphone with the latest technologies at a very affordable price

Orange Belgium adds the Orange Dive72 to its wide smartphone portfolio. This Orange branded 4G smartphone offers innovative functionalities at a very affordable price and will simplify the day to day usage thanks to unique smart Orange features.

The Orange Dive72 is a very affordable 4G smartphone that has the latest features and innovations on the market, such as: calling or texting favorite contacts or launching favorite apps with 1 simple gesture, quick access to essential settings, favorite Orange app's pre-embarked and many more. The Orange Dive72 is easy and enjoyable to use without compromising on the quality a customer expects from a 4G smartphone.

The Orange experience

Moreover Belgian customers can enjoy the ultimate Orange experience with the Orange Dive72:

the 'Orange Assistance' will guide you and provide you with lots of info on your Orange phone and applications.

'Apps Orange' provides you with the best Orange applications and other highlighted apps. Both aim to simplify the customer's life.

The 'Orange Experience' software personalizes the phone, it has been customized and developed by Orange to support, entertain and guide Orange customers on their own personal journey to stay connected to what's essential to them.

Cristina Zanchi, Chief Consumer Officer, explains: "Innovation is not just for the premium device market. We want to offer our customers the best device at the best possible price with no compromise on quality. Our phones are rigorously tested and constantly refined, ensuring permanent reliability and quality. We aim to offer our customers an unmatched customer experience. It is the second phone in the Orange branded device portfolio available in Belgium (Orange already launched the ruggedized feature phone Hapi 50) and we expect to broaden the range progressively."

Innovation at an affordable price

The Orange Dive72 is the perfect first smartphone for people who need some help and guidance as the menu is intuitive and they quickly get access to the function they need. The Orange Dive72 offers innovative services and technology for a very affordable price as Belgians spend an average of €280 when purchasing a 4G smartphone.

The Orange Dive72 is available in black and as of June 12 for sale online and in Orange shops at €139.99 or €29.00 with a Hummingbird smartphone tariff plan or €9.00 with a Dolphin smartphone tariff plan. In a LOVE offer a customer only pays 57€ per month if he combines this Hummingbird subscription with Orange Internet + TV.

The Orange Dive72 smartphone in a nutshell:

2G/3G/4G

5" HD display

First class fingerprint function

Near Field Communication

13MP rear and 5MP front camera

Good battery life

16GB memory

About Orange Belgium

Orange Belgium is one of the leading telecommunication operators on the Belgian market, with over 3 million customers, and in Luxembourg through its subsidiary Orange Communications Luxembourg.

As a convergent actor, we provide mobile telecommunication services, internet and TV to private clients, as well as innovative mobile and fixed line services to businesses. Our high-performance mobile network supports 2G, 3G, 4G and 4G+ technology and is the subject of ongoing investments.

Orange Belgium is a subsidiary of the Orange Group, one of the leading European and African operators for mobile telephony and internet access, as well as one of the world leaders for telecommunication services to enterprises.

Orange Belgium is listed on the Brussels Stock Exchange (OBEL).

More information on: corporate.orange.be (https://corporate.orange.be/en), www.orange.be (http://www.orange.be/) or follow us on Twitter : @pressOrangeBe.

Press contact

Annelore Marynissen - annelore.marynissen@orange.com (mailto:annelore.marynissen@orange.com) - +32 (0) 479 01 60 58

Jean-Pascal Bouillon - jean-pascal.bouillon@orange.com (mailto:jean-pascal.bouillon@orange.com) - +32 (0) 473 94 87 31

press@orange.be (mailto:press@orange.be)

Contact investors

Siddy Jobe - ir@orange.be (mailto:ir@orange.be) - +32(0)2 745 80 92





Orange Dive72 - NL (http://hugin.info/134974/R/2112017/803218.pdf)

Orange Dive72 - FR (http://hugin.info/134974/R/2112017/803216.pdf)

Orange Dive72 - UK (http://hugin.info/134974/R/2112017/803215.pdf)



