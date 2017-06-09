A panel discussion at the Africa Energy Forum concerning Ethiopia's energy sector presented the country's energy plan for the next five years, including solar energy. Positive and long awaited news has emerged.

The session on Ethiopia that took place this week during the Africa Energy Forum in Copenhagen, Denmark was rather cheerful.

Ethiopia's minister of water, irrigation and electricity, Seleshi Bekele, started his presentation by saying the country has made huge progress in offering electricity access to its citizens. So, the minister said, from less than 300 MW of installed capacity 13 years ago, the country has now installed 4284 MW of power generation capacity. Of this, 3810 MW come from hydro installations, 324 MW from wind, 7 MW is geothermal energy and there is also 143 MW of diesel power generation.

However, the government has now developed a five year energy plan seeking to diversify its energy mix and increase the country's electrification rate, added the minister.

Geographic access to the electricity grid in Ethiopia today extends to 56% of the country. "Given that 35% of our population is rural", said Bekele, "we look for both grid-connected and off the grid investments too".

Solar PV tender Based on the government's energy plan for the years up to 2020, Ethiopia has prioritised 300 MW of solar PV projects dispersed across three sites; 820 MW of wind power to be located in four sites; 570 MW of geothermal power to be developed in four sites; and an extra 3879 MW of new hydro plants in eight different sites.

The ...

