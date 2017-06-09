Maven Wireless is a leading innovator in wireless coverage solutions, particularly Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS). Our products enable our customers to maximise the bandwidth and capacity of their wireless infrastructure with excellent RF performance and data throughput.

Maven Wireless patented technology offers unrivaled energy efficiency, radically bringing down the total cost of ownership.

Maven Wireless products are engineered for easy installation, with automatic configuration to reduce commissioning time. The platform is prepared with capacity for future upgrades to for instance 5G and has architectural support for C-RAN.

The members of Maven Wireless have been pioneers since the early days of repeaters and have integral knowledge within the field of wireless coverage products.

Maven Wireless corporate headquarters are located in Stockholm, Sweden with a partner network across various regions.

Company: Maven Wireless AB Headquarters Address: Torshamnsgatan 35, GF Kista 16440 Sweden Main Telephone: 4687604300 Website: www.mavenwireless.com Type of Organization: Private Industry: Telecommunications Key Executives: CEO: Fredrik Ekstrom Investor Relations Contact: Fredrik Ekstrom Phone: 4687604300 Email: fredrik.ekstrom@mavenwireless.com Sales Contact: Par Tjernstrom Phone: 4687604300 Email: par.tjernstrom@mavenwireless.com

