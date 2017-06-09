

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks ended mixed on Friday as investors largely shrugged off political uncertainty in the U.K. and looked ahead to the Federal Reserve meeting due next week.



British Prime Minister Theresa May's decision to call a snap general election backfired as the Conservatives fell short of 326 needed to command a parliamentary majority.



While the Japanese yen weakened following BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda's comments on inflation as well as quantitative and qualitative easing, the British pound weakened sharply following results of the U.K. election.



Meanwhile, investors showed little reaction to ECB President Mario Draghi's surprisingly cautious tone in his post-meeting statement and the public testimony of former FBI Director James Comey about his relationship with President Donald Trump and the circumstances that led to his firing.



Chinese shares rose slightly despite inflation data painting a mixed picture of the world's second-largest economy. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index rose 8.07 points or 0.26 percent to 3,158.40 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was down 51 points or 0.20 percent at 26,011 in late trade.



Consumer prices in China rose an annual 1.5 percent in May, the National Bureau of Statistics said. That was in line with expectations and up from 1.2 percent in April. The bureau also said that producer prices advanced an annual 5.5 percent, down from 6.4 percent in the previous month.



Japanese shares eked out modest gains after SoftBank agreed to buy U.S. robotics firm Boston Dynamics from Alphabet. While SoftBank shares soared 7.4 percent, the Nikkei average rose 104 points or 0.52 percent to 20,013.26. The broader Topix index closed 0.08 percent higher at 1,591.66.



The yen remained weak against the dollar after Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said there is still a long way to go until the inflation target of 2 percent is achieved. The main reason for the delay in reaching the inflation target is subdued inflation expectations, he noted.



Australian shares recovered from a weak start to close marginally higher. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index inched up 1.20 points or 0.02 percent to 5,677.80 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 0.70 point at 5,715.50.



Miners BHP Billiton, Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals Group climbed 1-3 percent, while energy stocks such as Origin Energy, Santos, Oil Search and Woodside Petroleum lost 1-4 percent. Banks ended on a mixed note.



Seoul shares rose notably to reach fresh record highs amid active buying by foreign investors and local institutions. The benchmark Kospi climbed 18.12 points or 0.77 percent to finish at 2,381.69, with market heavyweight Samsung Electronics rising as much as 2.1 percent to 23,05,000 won.



New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index dropped 22.56 points or 0.30 percent to 7,436.10, with Genesis Energy, New Zealand Refining, Xero and Tower losing 2-3 percent.



Elsewhere, benchmark indexes in India, Taiwan and Indonesia were down between 0.2 percent and 0.4 percent, while Malaysia's KLSE Composite was rising 0.2 percent and Singapore's Straits Times index was adding 0.6 percent.



Overnight, U.S. stocks fluctuated before closing higher ahead of FBI director James Comey's testimony to a Senate committee. The Dow and the S&P 500 inched up marginally while the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 0.4 percent to a fresh record closing high.



