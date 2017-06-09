Citi glaubt nicht mehr an May >> Bildauswahl durch die BSNgine, zum Originalzusammenhang » wikifolio whispers a.m. zu Aixtron,... » Sibanye erhält im Vorfeld seiner... CITI: We expect May to resign LONDON - Analysts at global investment bank Citi expect Prime Minister Theresa May to resign following a disastrous result in Thursday's general election.The UK is set for a hung parliament with the Conservatives as the largest party but losing seats.The Tories are projected to take 318 seats, Labour 261, and the SNP 35, and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has called on the prime minister to resign.A morning note from Citi analysts said: "A period of political uncertainty lies ahead.

