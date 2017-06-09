sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 09.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 556 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
09.06.2017 | 10:25
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Aberforth Geared Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, June 9

Aberforth Geared Income Trust plc ("AGIT")
The Net Asset Values ("NAVs") for the above Company as at the close of business on 8 June 2017 were:-
Ordinary Share (excluding current year revenue) =254.67p
Ordinary Share (including current year revenue) =254.56p
Zero Dividend Preference Share =159.10p
Below is a summary of the financial position of the Company:
Market value of equity investments:GBP 264.5m
Net current assets (excluding Zero Dividend Preference Shares):GBP 130.3m
Zero Dividend Preference Shares:GBP (116.1m)
___________
Shareholders' Funds (Ordinary Shares):GBP 278.7m
___________
Contact:
Gary Tait
For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
Telephone: 0131 220 0733
9 June 2017

© 2017 PR Newswire