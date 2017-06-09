

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - Czech consumer price inflation accelerated at a faster-than-expected pace in April, figures from the Czech Statistical Office showed Friday.



The consumer price index rose 2.4 percent year-over-year in April, faster than the 2.0 percent climb in March. Economists had expected the inflation to rise to 2.2 percent.



Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 4.5 percent annually in April and transport costs went up by 4.1 percent.



Month-on-month, consumer prices increased 0.1 percent in April, while it was expected to drop by 0.1 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX