

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Snap general election called by British Prime Minister turned out to be a set back for the Conservative party, which lost their majority in the Parliament.



The ruling party is 10 seats short of the 326 seats required for a majority in the 650-member House of Commons.



With just a handful of seats left to declare, its all set for a hung parliament.



Opposition Labor Party made the biggest gains in Thursday's poll, winning 261 seats. Their leader Jeremy Corbyn demanded May's resignation, but she rejected the call saying her party would ensure stability in the country.



