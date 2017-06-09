

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar strengthened against its major rivals in early European deals on Friday.



The greenback hit a 3-day high 110.48 against the Japanese yen and a weekly high of 0.9705 against the Swiss franc, compared to Thursday's closing values of 110.03 and 0.9674, respectively.



The greenback rose back to 1.1182 against the euro, from an early low of 1.1236. The greenback had set a 9-day high of 1.1179 at 8:45 pm ET.



The greenback firmed to 1.2636 against the pound, its strongest since April 18 and held steady thereafter.



The greenback is likely to locate resistance around 0.99 against the yen, 1.01 against the franc, 1.10 against the euro and 1.25 against the pound.



