

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4:30 am ET Friday, the Office for National Statistics publishes U.K. industrial output, foreign trade and construction output figures, all for April. U.K. industrial production is forecast to rise 0.7 percent month-on-month, from a decline of 0.5 percent in March. The visible trade deficit is expected to narrow to GBP 12 billion in April from GBP 13.441 billion a month ago.



Ahead of these data, the pound fell against its major rivals.



As of 4:25 am ET, the pound was trading at 0.8803 against the euro, 1.2330 against the Swiss franc, 1.2705 against the U.S. dollar and 140.16 against the yen.



