

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German shares inched higher on Friday as the euro weakened against the dollar and a government report showed German exports grew more than expected in April.



Exports grew 0.9 percent sequentially in April, faster than the 0.4 percent increase seen in March and the 0.3 percent rise economists had expected. At the same time, imports growth eased to 1.2 percent from 2.1 percent in March.



Investors largely shrugged off Thursday's testimony by former FBI director James Comey and fresh political uncertainty in the U.K. after British Prime Minister Theresa May spectacularly lost her electoral gamble.



The benchmark DAX was up 40 points or 0.32 percent at 12,753 in late opening deals after rising 0.3 percent in the previous session.



Financials were mostly higher, with lender Deutsche Bank and insurer Allianz rising about 0.7 percent each.



Deutsche Lufthansa rose about 1 percent. The airline said it would increase short-haul hold luggage fees starting June 13.



