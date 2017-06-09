

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK industrial production grew slightly in April, data from the Office for National Statistics showed Friday.



Industrial output climbed moderately by 0.2 percent month-on-month in April, but it reversed March's 0.5 percent decrease. Output was forecast to climb at a faster pace of 0.7 percent.



Similarly, manufacturing output gained 0.2 percent following a 0.6 percent drop in the previous month. But the pace of growth was weaker than the expected 0.8 percent.



On a yearly basis, industrial production declined for the first time in six months in April. Production fell 0.8 percent, in contrast to a 1.4 percent rise in March. Economists had forecast a 0.3 percent drop.



In manufacturing, output remained flat in April after expanding 2.2 percent in the previous month, while it was forecast to grow 0.7 percent.



Another report from ONS showed that construction output slid 1.6 percent month-on-month, driven by falls in both repair and maintenance, and all new work.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX