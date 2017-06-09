

MAINTAL (dpa-AFX) - United Internet AG (UDIRF.PK) and Drillisch AG (DRHKF.PK) announced the German Federal Cartel Office has approved the planned acquisition of 1&1 Telecommunication by Drillisch without any conditions. The complete acquisition of 1&1 Telecommunication SE by Drillisch and the completion of the overall transaction are now only subject to the effective approval of the Drillisch shareholders at the extraordinary general meeting on July 25, 2017.



On May 12, 2017, United Internet and Drillisch had agreed that Drillisch will take over the mobile and fixed-network business with retail customers bundled in 1&1 Telecommunication SE in a step-by-step transaction from United Internet. In return, United Internet receives new Drillisch shares from two capital increases by way of contribution-in-kind. United Internet's stake in Drillisch will rise to at least 72.7 percent.



The transaction includes a voluntary public tender offer by United Internet to all external Drillisch shareholders which was subject to merger control approval. With the decision of the German Federal Cartel Office, this condition is fulfilled. The tender offer is now unconditional.



