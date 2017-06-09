

- BARCLAYS CUTS SHIRE PRICE TARGET TO 6300 (6500) PENCE - 'OVERWEIGHT' - BERNSTEIN CUTS BT GROUP PRICE TARGET TO 350 (390) PENCE - 'OUTPERFORM' - DEUTSCHE BANK CUTS BT GROUP PRICE TARGET TO 265 (275) PENCE - 'SELL' - GOLDMAN RAISES CMC MARKETS PRICE TARGET TO 140 (130) PENCE - 'NEUTRAL' - JEFFERIES CUTS SHIRE PRICE TARGET TO 5600 (6400) PENCE - 'BUY' - JEFFERIES RAISES DAIRY CREST PRICE TARGET TO 515 (500) PENCE - 'UNDERPERFORM' - KEPLER CHEUVREUX INITIATES PETROFAC WITH 'BUY' - TARGET 700 PENCE - RBC RAISES GEM DIAMONDS TO 'SECTOR PERFORM' ('UNDERP.') - TARGET 100 (80) PENCE - RBC RAISES GEM DIAMONDS TO SECTOR PERFORM (UNDERPERF.) - TARGET 100 (80) PENCE - UBS RAISES IAG PRICE TARGET TO 630 (575) PENCE - 'BUY'



