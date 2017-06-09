Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2017) - Cruz Cobalt Corp. (TSXV: CUZ) (OTC Pink: BKTPF) (FSE: A2DMG8) is pleased to announce that the company has retained Toby Hughes as a consulting geologist to focus on the Ontario Cobalt Prospects. Mr. Hughes (P. Geol, P. Geo) has 35 years of global mineral exploration experience and is an expert in precious and base metals. He is well versed in project management, structural geology studies, mapping, evaluation, and acquisitions. Mr. Hughes has extensive cobalt experience on the Werner Lake Cobalt Deposit in Ontario as Project Manager and was responsible for exploration programmes. Mr. Hughes also worked for Agnico-Eagle, focused on regional targets and evaluations in the Cobalt Region of Ontario, as well as experience with IOCG Au-Cu-Ni-Co targets for Phelps Dodge in the Northwest Territories.

Cruz President, James Nelson, stated, "We are extremely fortunate to have retained a geologist of Mr. Hughes stature and extensive cobalt background to quarterback Cruz's multiple Ontario cobalt prospects. Cruz has been able to amass what we feel is one of the most diverse suites of cobalt prospects in North America, which includes 4 separate cobalt projects, all situated in close proximity to the town of Cobalt, Ontario. We look forward to working on these shortly."

Cruz currently has nine cobalt projects located throughout North America, comprising of four in Ontario, three in British Columbia, one in Idaho and one in Montana. Cruz's four separate Ontario cobalt prospects are all located in the vicinity of the city of Cobalt making Cruz one of the largest land holders in this emerging cobalt district. Cruz's Ontario projects include the 900-acre Coleman Cobalt prospect, the 900-acre Johnson Cobalt Prospect, the 5500 acre Hector Cobalt Prospect and the 1,480-acre Bucke Cobalt Prospect. Our 4935 acre War Eagle Cobalt Prospect in British Columbia covers a past-producing mine. Cruz Capital Corp. has granted, pursuant to its 10-per-cent rolling stock option plan, four million incentive stock options to directors, officers and consultants at an exercise price of twenty-five cents per share for a term of four months.

Mr. Toby Hughes QP, P. Geol, P. Geo, has reviewed the content of this news release.

If you would like to be added to Cruz's email list please send an email to info@cruzcobaltcorp.com or twitter @CruzCobalt

James Nelson

President

604.899.9150

Toll free 1.855.599.9150

www.cruzcobaltcorp.com

twitter @CruzCobalt