As a result of the succession process that was initiated at the request of Mr. Georges Plassat, the Board of Directors that met today announces that they unanimously chose Mr. Alexandre Bompard to succeed Mr. Georges Plassat as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Carrefour (Paris:CA).

Mr. Alexandre Bompard will succeed Mr. Georges Plassat in this position on July 18, 2017.

The Board of Directors pays tribute to the action of Mr. Georges Plassat who transformed the company during his tenure. Under his leadership the company got back its position as a leading global retailer as well as robust basics for further growth.

The Board of Directors considers that in light of his career, his experience and his success in his previous positions, Mr. Alexandre Bompard has all the skills to succeed Mr. Georges Plassat and continue to develop and transform Carrefour in any and all respects.

Alexandre BOMPARD biography

Alexandre Bompard is a graduate of the Institut d'Etudes Politiques (Institute of Political Studies) in Paris, with a degree in Public Law and a postgraduate degree in Economics, and a graduate of the Ecole Nationale de l'Administration (ENA National School of Administration) (Cyrano de Bergerac class).

After graduating from the ENA, Alexandre Bompard joined to the French General Inspectorate of Finance (1999-2002). He went on to become the technical advisor to François Fillon, then Minister for Social Affairs, Labor and Solidarity (April-December 2003). From 2004 to 2008, Alexandre Bompard was assigned many roles within the Canal Group. He was Director of Chief of Staff for President Bertrand Méheut (2004-2005), and then Director of Sport and Public Affairs within the Group (June 2005 to June 2008). In June 2008, he was appointed Chairman and CEO of Europe 1 and Europe 1 Sport.

In January 2011, he joined the Fnac Group where he was appointed Chairman and CEO. Upon his arrival, he undertook an ambitious plan to transform the company entitled "Fnac 2015" to meet the challenges posed by the digital revolution and the changing needs of customers. On June 20, 2013, Alexandre Bompard also launched Fnac's IPO. In the fall of 2015, Fnac offered to take over the Darty Group and on July 20, 2016 Alexandre Bompard became the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the new Fnac-Darty Group.

Born on October 4, 1972 in Saint Etienne, Alexandre Bompard is married with three children.

He is a Chevalier of the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres (Knight of the Order of Arts and Literature) of France.

