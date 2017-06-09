The new company will develop both unlicensed and licensed PV projects. The joint venture is also expected to become a R&D platform for energy storage.

Turkey-based Aktif Bank, a unit of industrial conglomerate Çalik Group, and Turkish EPC contractor Halk Enerji announced the creation of the joint venture Aktif Halk Enerji Yatirimlari A.S., of which both will hold a 50% stake.

The new company will invest in both licensed and unlicensed PV power projects in Turkey with a combined capacity of 100 MW, Aktif Bank said in its press release. Under the terms of the agreement, Halk Enerji's unit Halk Enerji Insaat A.S. will provide EPC services for the project pipeline, while Aktif Bank will offer its "SPP+finance" ...

