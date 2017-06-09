

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French shares edged higher on Friday as investors took the inconclusive U.K. election result and former FBI Director James Comey's Senate testimony in their stride.



The euro extended losses against the dollar after ECB President Mario Draghi scaled back the forecasts for the euro zone inflation despite an improved growth picture.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 30 points or 0.57 percent at 5,294 in late opening deals after ending flat with a negative bias the previous day.



L'Oréal shares rose about 1 percent after the cosmetics giant said it had received a firm offer from Natura Cosméticos SA to acquire its Body Shop business.



Franco-Dutch airline Air France-KLM climbed over 1 percent after it reported a 6.1 percent rise in passenger traffic for May.



Investors shrugged off official data showing that both French industrial and manufacturing output contracted in April.



Industrial production dropped unexpectedly by 0.5 percent month-on-month in April, in contrast to a 2.2 percent rise in March, while manufacturing output declined 1.2 percent after expanding 2.8 percent in the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX