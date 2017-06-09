

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The UK visible trade deficit narrowed in April, data published by the Office for National Statistics showed Friday.



The visible trade deficit declined to GBP 10.38 billion from GBP 12.04 billion in March. The expected level of shortfall was GBP 12 billion.



The deficit with EU countries totaled GBP 8.31 billion and that with non-EU countries was GBP 2.06 billion.



The total trade deficit came in at GBP 2.05 billion versus GBP 3.89 billion shortfall in the previous month. The deficit narrowed as imports returned closer to trend, falling by 3.5 percent in April to GBP 51.9 billion.



In April, the volume of goods exported decreased by 0.1 percent, with an increase in exports to non-EU countries offset by a decrease in exports to EU countries. Import volumes fell 5.1 percent in April, following a large growth in March 2017, ONS said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX