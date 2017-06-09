Ericsson: Invitation to webinar: Ericsson Mobility Report June 2017

Ericsson mobile traffic projections through 2022
|(https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=&eventid=1440899&sessionid=1&key=263593BBFECC382EF3B9CD30DE3B86A0®Tag=&sourcepage=register)
|Register for webinar (https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=&eventid=1440899&sessionid=1&key=263593BBFECC382EF3B9CD30DE3B86A0®Tag=&sourcepage=register)
|Ericsson Mobility Report Launch Webinar
| For over five years, the Ericsson Mobility Report has been providing industry-leading analysis of the future of mobile and the growth of IoT and connected devices. We would like to invite you to an exclusive one-hour webinar to launch the June 2017 edition, where the report's latest insights and key figures will be revealed.
Topics discussed
Our projections run up to 2022 and include:
Mobile subscriptions by technology
Highlighting how the number of subscriptions for technologies such as 5G and LTE will change over the coming years.
Mobile traffic by application category
We forecast the compound annual growth rate of mobile traffic between 2016 and 2022, on applications such as video and social networks.
World population coverage by technology
Demonstrating the percentage of the population that 3GPP, LTE and 5G will cover in 2022 in comparison to 2016.
|Patrik Cerwall
|Head of Strategic marketing, Ericsson Business Area Networks
|Richard Möller
|Senior Market Analyst, Ericsson Business Area Networks
|Register for webinar (https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=&eventid=1440899&sessionid=1&key=263593BBFECC382EF3B9CD30DE3B86A0®Tag=&sourcepage=register)
|Click here (http://crmlink.ericsson.net/m/2400fe171d47471b8f6e0af2ad2f8c40/9FCEEEC8/506F2BD3/062017n) to view in your internet browser
|(http://www.ericsson.com/)
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Ericsson via Globenewswire
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Ericsson via Globenewswire