Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
09.06.2017 | 11:53
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire

BISICHI MINING - AGM Results

Bisichi Mining PLC ("the Company")

The Company is pleased to announce that at the Company's 105th Annual General Meeting held on 7 June 2017 at 24 Bruton Place, London W1J 6NE all ordinary and special resolutions concerning ordinary and special business were duly passed.

Proxy votes were as follows:

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

Resolution 1

To receive and adopt the Company's annual accounts for the year ended 31 December 2016 together with the directors' report and the auditors' report on those accounts.

VotesVotes
Those in favour:7,527,252Discretion5,620
Those against320Withheld0

Resolution 2

To approve the remuneration report (other than the part containing the remuneration policy referred to in resolution 3 below) for the year ended 31 December 2016.

VotesVotes
Those in favour:5,630,935Discretion5,620
Those against1,896,637Withheld0

Resolution 3

To approve the remuneration policy to be effective from the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting.

VotesVotes
Those in favour:5,632,435Discretion5,620
Those against1,895,137Withheld0

Resolution 4

To declare and approve a final dividend of 3.0p per share.

VotesVotes
Those in favour:7,527,252Discretion5,620
Those against320Withheld0

Resolution 5

To re-elect as a director Mr GJ Casey.

VotesVotes
Those in favour:5,634,598Discretion5,620
Those against320Withheld1,892,654

Resolution 6

To reappoint BDO LLP as auditors of the Company.

VotesVotes
Those in favour:7,527,252Discretion5,620
Those against0320Withheld0

Resolution 7

To authorise the directors to determine the remuneration of the auditors.

VotesVotes
Those in favour:7,526,414Discretion5,620
Those against1,158Withheld0

Resolution 8

To authorise the directors to allot securities.

VotesVotes
Those in favour:5,580,426Discretion58,954
Those against 1,893,812Withheld0

Special Resolutions

Resolution 9

To empower the directors to disapply statutory pre-emption rights.

VotesVotes
Those in favour:7,524,602Discretion7,272
Those against1,318Withheld0

Resolution 10

To authorise the calling of general meetings of the Company on 14 clear days' notice.

VotesVotes
Those in favour:7,525,440Discretion7,272
Those against480Withheld0

Resolution 11

To authorise the Company to make market purchases of its ordinary shares.

VotesVotes
Those in favour:7,518,962Discretion7,272
Those against 6,958Withheld0

Copies of the Special Resolutions referred to above have been sent to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for viewing at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

For further information, please contact:

Garrett Casey

Secretary

Bisichi Mining plc

Tel: 020 7415 5000

7 June 2017

END


© 2017 PR Newswire