BISICHI MINING - AGM Results

Bisichi Mining PLC ("the Company")
The Company is pleased to announce that at the Company's 105th Annual General Meeting held on 7 June 2017 at 24 Bruton Place, London W1J 6NE all ordinary and special resolutions concerning ordinary and special business were duly passed.
Proxy votes were as follows:
ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS
Resolution 1
To receive and adopt the Company's annual accounts for the year ended 31 December 2016 together with the directors' report and the auditors' report on those accounts.
|Votes
|Votes
|Those in favour:
|7,527,252
|Discretion
|5,620
|Those against
|320
|Withheld
|0
Resolution 2
To approve the remuneration report (other than the part containing the remuneration policy referred to in resolution 3 below) for the year ended 31 December 2016.
|Votes
|Votes
|Those in favour:
|5,630,935
|Discretion
|5,620
|Those against
|1,896,637
|Withheld
|0
Resolution 3
To approve the remuneration policy to be effective from the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting.
|Votes
|Votes
|Those in favour:
|5,632,435
|Discretion
|5,620
|Those against
|1,895,137
|Withheld
|0
Resolution 4
To declare and approve a final dividend of 3.0p per share.
|Votes
|Votes
|Those in favour:
|7,527,252
|Discretion
|5,620
|Those against
|320
|Withheld
|0
Resolution 5
To re-elect as a director Mr GJ Casey.
|Votes
|Votes
|Those in favour:
|5,634,598
|Discretion
|5,620
|Those against
|320
|Withheld
|1,892,654
Resolution 6
To reappoint BDO LLP as auditors of the Company.
|Votes
|Votes
|Those in favour:
|7,527,252
|Discretion
|5,620
|Those against0
|320
|Withheld
|0
Resolution 7
To authorise the directors to determine the remuneration of the auditors.
|Votes
|Votes
|Those in favour:
|7,526,414
|Discretion
|5,620
|Those against
|1,158
|Withheld
|0
Resolution 8
To authorise the directors to allot securities.
|Votes
|Votes
|Those in favour:
|5,580,426
|Discretion
|58,954
|Those against
|1,893,812
|Withheld
|0
Special Resolutions
Resolution 9
To empower the directors to disapply statutory pre-emption rights.
|Votes
|Votes
|Those in favour:
|7,524,602
|Discretion
|7,272
|Those against
|1,318
|Withheld
|0
Resolution 10
To authorise the calling of general meetings of the Company on 14 clear days' notice.
|Votes
|Votes
|Those in favour:
|7,525,440
|Discretion
|7,272
|Those against
|480
|Withheld
|0
Resolution 11
To authorise the Company to make market purchases of its ordinary shares.
|Votes
|Votes
|Those in favour:
|7,518,962
|Discretion
|7,272
|Those against
|6,958
|Withheld
|0
Copies of the Special Resolutions referred to above have been sent to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for viewing at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM
For further information, please contact:
Garrett Casey
Secretary
Bisichi Mining plc
Tel: 020 7415 5000
7 June 2017
