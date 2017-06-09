

EVRY (dpa-AFX) - Carrefour Group (CRERF.PK, CRRFY.PK, 0NPH.L) announced its Board unanimously chose Alexandre Bompard to succeed Georges Plassat as Chairman and CEO, effective July 18, 2017.



Alexandre Bompard was appointed Chairman and CEO of Europe 1 and Europe 1 Sport in June 2008. In 2011, he joined the Fnac Group where he was appointed Chairman and CEO. In 2013, Alexandre Bompard launched Fnac's IPO. In 2015, Fnac offered to take over the Darty Group. In 2016, Alexandre Bompard became the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the new Fnac-Darty Group.



