Prosthetic Heart Valve Market Growing at a CAGR of 12.9% During 2017 to 2022 - ReportsnReports.com

The prosthetic heart valves / Artificial Heart Valve market is projected to reach USD 8.86 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 12.9% from 2017 to 2022. Tran catheter Heart Valves to Register the Highest CAGR of 18.0%.North America dominates the prosthetic heart valve market.

"Prosthetic Heart Valves Market Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 12.9%in the Forecast Period (2017 to 2022)"

The prosthetic heart valves market is projected to reach USD 8.86 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 12.9% from 2017 to 2022. The major factors driving the growth of this market include the rising geriatric population and the subsequent increase in the prevalence of HVD, regulatory approvals for new and advanced prosthetic heart valves, increasing government funding for heart valve research, rising awareness about HVD, and favourable reimbursement scenario for prosthetic heart valves.

"Tran catheter Heart Valves to Register the Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period"

Based on the type of valve, the prosthetic heart valves market is categorized as trans catheter heart valves, tissue heart valves, and mechanical heart valves. The Trans catheter heart valves segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecasting period. Factors such as the rising prevalence of aortic stenos is, increasing pool of patients owing to approvals for extended valve indications, and technological advancements are supporting the growth of this segment.

"North America Is Estimated to Be the Fastest-growing Regional Segment in the Global Prosthetic Heart Valves Market During the Forecast Period"

In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the prosthetic heart valves market, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). This regional segment is also projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as the rapid growth in the aging population and prevalence of valvular heart diseases, favorable reimbursement scenario, and rising product approvals for heart valves are contributing to the growth of the North American prosthetic heart valves market.

The key players in this market are Medtronic plc (Ireland), Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (U.S.), Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.), St. Jude Medical, Inc. (Abbott Laboratories Company) (U.S.), Liva Nova PLC (U.K.), Symetis SA (Switzerland), Jenavalve Technology, Inc. (Germany), Cryo Life, Inc. (U.S.), TTK Healthcare Limited (India), Colibri Heart Valve, LLC (U.S.), Lepu Medical Technology Co., Ltd. (China), and Braile Biomédica (Brazil).

