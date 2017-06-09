SBTech Wins EGR In-Play Sports Betting Award 2017

LONDON, June 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

SBTech has collected the Best In-Play Betting Software award at the annual EGR B2B Awards for the second consecutive year, cementing its status as the industry leader in Live Betting.

The breadth of coverage and unrivalled flexibility of SBTech's In-Play product have been at the core of the company's commercial success and expansion of its operator portfolio over the last twelve months.

With the rapidly growing popularity of Fast Markets, the development of flexible cash out and integrations with the world's top live feed providers, In-Play has emerged as the jewel in the crown of SBTech's sportsbook offering.

The product has enabled both new and existing partners to grow reach, turnover and profit and the judging panel of industry experts had no hesitation in confirming SBTech's preeminent position in the Live Betting arena.

SBTech CEO Richard Carter commented: "After a year marked by major milestones for our company, including key agreements with major Retail and National Lottery operators, I'm delighted to accept an award that recognizes the hard work we've put into maintaining our dominance of in-play betting. Winning this accolade for the second year in a row would not have been possible without the combined efforts of our product and trading teams, and the underlying strength of our sportsbook as a whole."

