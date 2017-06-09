-- The Taipei launch marks the first city launch for Zipcar in Asia as the world's largest car sharing network extends its international footprint -- New service gives residents of Taipei on-demand access to a choice of cars when they need it without the cost and hassle of ownership



TAIPEI, Taiwan, June 09, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zipcar, the world's leading car sharing network, today announced the launch of its car sharing service in Taipei, Taiwan. This marks the first major city launch in Asia for the brand.



Nominated as the official World Design Capital in 2016 for its recognition in urban planning, Taipei is one of the 25 most populous cities in Asia and as such, it faces the common challenges of tackling congestion and a need for people to move around the city more easily. With global car sharing members forecasted to reach 23.4 million by 2024, with the Asia-Pacific region being 49 per cent of that number according to independent figures from Navigant, Taipei is the ideal city for Zipcar to launch in the region.



Zipcar's expansion to Taiwan brings car sharing to even more consumers who want access to a car in the city without the cost and hassle of ownership. The company has launched its popular round-trip car sharing service in Taipei to provide consumers with access to a Zipcar in the city which can be picked up from a designated parking bay and then returned to the same location. Members will have access to a wide range of vehicles including versatile cars like the Volkswagen Golf, Audi A1, Ford Focus and Ford Fiesta for shopping or seeing family and friends. Small vans such as the Volkswagen Caddy will also be available for journeys including moving and the Volkswagen Sharan for getting larger groups around town, so that members can have access to any vehicle for any journey they need to make.



Massimo Marsili, who oversees Zipcar International operations commented, "Today's launch in Taipei marks a great milestone for Zipcar. Not only are we extending our operations to another world-class city tackling congestion, but it will be our first launch into the Asia-Pacific region and we look forward to welcoming members in Taiwan to our network."



Today's launch is a pivotal milestone in Zipcar's international expansion, which already includes a well-established presence in over 500 cities and towns across Europe and North America. As a pioneer of the car sharing concept for almost 20 years, Zipcar's entry into Asia widens its global network, providing more than one million members access to even more vehicles.



Further information on how to become a Zipcar member in Taipei is available now at www.zipcar.com.tw



About Zipcar



Zipcar is the world's leading car sharing network, driven by a mission to enable simple and responsible urban living. With its wide variety of self-service vehicles available by the hour or day, Zipcar operates in urban areas and university campuses in over 500 cities and towns across Austria, Belgium, Canada, France, Spain, Taiwan, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the United States. Zipcar offers the most comprehensive, most convenient and most flexible car sharing options available. Zipcar is a subsidiary of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (Nasdaq:CAR), a leading global provider of vehicle rental services. More information is available at www.zipcar.com.



For more information: Zipcar International Inquiries: Email: ZipcarEMEAPR@theprnetwork.co.uk