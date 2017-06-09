Australia's chief scientist Dr Alan Finkel finally released its long-awaited report on how the country's energy system is changing. The renewable sector had long hoped the report will set out a vision for the country's transition to low-carbon electricity generation.

Reneweconomy's coverage of the main Finkel findings can be found here, along with the reaction, and a look at his modelling. Here is Reneweconomy's initial take on what the final Finkel Review all means.

This is not Grid 2.0

In the first draft of the Finkel Review, chief scientist Dr Alan Finkel spoke of Australia's "unstoppable" energy transition, driven by new technologies and the role of the consumer.

But but he may just have found a way for skittish politicians and incumbent utilities to throw a spanner in the works and slow it down. This report had the opportunity to redefine the energy markets. But, to borrow an expression, it reads more like history ++ at best, rather than Grid 2.0.

That's because Finkel has been focused on trying to find a pathway through the toxic energy politics in Australia, and accommodating the Coalition Federal Government's modest climate targets, rather than seizing the moment and outlining what can and should happen, and what Australia would need to do to meet the Paris climate targets.

That it only modeled the Coalition's initial down-payment for the Paris climate deal. It shows it a path to reach that, but not its likely obligations in a world that vowed to cap average global warming at "well below 2°C" and so can be seen as a huge victory for the incumbents.

We need a plan

Finkel emphaszses there is no plan right now, and one is needed to manage the scale of the transition. "We need a plan," he says.

So he has recommended a whole series of actions, including a Clean Energy Target and only because of opposition to the emissions intensity target. Other options such as a high renewable energy target were not considered, even though its is clear that wind and solar are the cheapest forms of new energy,

Finkel suggests a wave of market and regulatory reforms, but appears to rely heavily on the Australian Energy Market Commission (AMEC), whose snail-pace approach to reform and new technologies has driven most players crazy with frustration (apart from the incumbents, of course).

The suggestions include new market rules, particularly for distributed generation (household solar and storage), but it also demands The Australian Electricity Market Operator (AEMO) set up a planning regime and review its own management practices, particularly on short-term forecasting. He proposes a new energy security board.

Wind and solar are cheaper

The report does acknowledge that wind and solar are the cheapest forms of electricity, even with storage (or the costs of firming. i.e. signing a contract with a gas generator) added. But we might have to wait a while for that fact to sink in for the government to truly absorb it.

Finkel insists the Clean Energy Target is the cheapest option. He wants the renewable energy target to end in 2020 and not be extended.

But despite the lower costs of wind and solar, he only sees the share of large-scale renewables creeping up to just 33% by 2030, from 23.5 per cent in 2020.

The report predicts rooftop solar will only account for 11% of total generation by 2050, which is more akin to AGL's vision of the future, than the CSIRO report which credited nearly 50%. This is hardly the Grid 2.0 he talked of in the draft.

The Coalition may be mollified by Finkel's modeling that suggests some existing power stations will last longer, and cannot close without three years notice. The reasoning for allowing coal-fired power stations to stay longer in the system seems to be that this is a better outcome than ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...