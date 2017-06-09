

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares rose sharply on Friday as the inconclusive election result sent the pound down about 2 percent against the dollar, boosting shares of export-oriented companies.



The pound also lost ground against the euro as the prospects of a hung parliament increased the odds of a softer Brexit.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 60 points or 0.80 percent at 7,509 in late opening deals after hitting as high as 7,545.12 in early trade.



Companies that have significant overseas earnings rose, with Burberry rising 2 percent and Diageo climbing 1.5 percent.



British gas owner Centrica rose over 1 percent after it struck a deal to sell off its 60 percent stake in its Canadian exploration and production joint venture.



Anglo American, Antofagasta, Glencore, BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto jumped 1-2 percent after copper prices rallied more than 2 percent on Thursday to hit five-week highs on data pointing to robust import demand from China.



Housebuilder Taylor Wimpey tumbled over 3 percent, Persimmon fell 2.5 percent and Baratt Developments lost 2.8 percent on concerns that activity in the U.K. housing market will likely slow.



In economic releases, U.K. industrial production grew slightly in April, data from the Office for National Statistics showed.



Industrial output climbed moderately by 0.2 percent month-on-month versus forecasts for 0.7 percent growth.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX