First Bitcoin Capital Corp.: $Weed Coin Crowdsale ICO Launched In Exchange For $Gary Coin On Bitcoin Blockchain

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2017 / FIRST BITCOIN CAPITAL CORP. (OTC PINK: BITCF) ("Company", "We", "Us" or "Our") launched its second Initial Coin Offering (ICO).

The Company foresaw and announced a major shift coming that would overnight witness the emergences of altcoins surpassing Bitcoin in overall market cap which prediction quickly came to pass.

In order to capitalize on the pending shift, the Company wasted no time in launching its first ICO choosing a name to capture the maximum exposure to this emerging trend calling it "Altcoin" bearing the symbol "ALT." In conjunction with its first ICO (also sometimes known as ITO for Initial Token Offering), the company launched in beta www.AltCoinMarketCap.com as a new, potential income source that allows up and down voting on all cryptocurrencies and has already launched www.AltCoinMarketCap.info as a secondary website where quotes can be compared against hundreds of crypto and fiat currency combinations.

Many of the Crypto Coin speculators that acquired ALT using Tether (USDT) as the medium of exchange in that ICO have already banked substantial profits when selling in the secondary market. Early participants that automatically received approximately 1.25 ALT for each USDT sent to the company's Omni wallet either already resold for profits as much as 1000% or are enjoying paper profits of similar magnitude.

The purpose of our second ICO, the coin named WEED, is to provide a new cryptocurrency as a tool for the bourgeoning cannabis industries to have an alternative payment option to offer their clients. While several similarly named currencies have emerged, such as POTCOIN, we believe that WEED will soon supersede its competition in popularity.

In order to purchase and support WEED anyone that sends 1 President Johnson coin ($GARY) to the Company's Omni Layer Bitcoin Wallet will receive 1 WEED coin into their Omni Wallet via 1FwADyEvdvaLNxjN1v3q6tNJCgHEBuABrS

In order to insure receipt of the WEED coin upon transferring GARY to the company's address, be sure to use your own personal Omni Wallet address and not an exchange provided wallet as they may not be prepared to credit those WEED tokens to the sender's account. Upon 6 confirmations, the WEED coins will safely arrive in your personal Omni Wallet. This process is fully automated and requires no manual processing by the issuer of WEED.

In order to participate, kindly see further details at: https://www.omniwallet.org/assets/details/191

There is an early bird bonus of 20% which reduces to 15% the second week, 10% the third week, 5% the fourth and final week, when the ICO closes. A bonus of 5% of all coins sold will belong to The Company while the 95% will be held by the public. It is rare to find an ICO that doesn't amass a greater percentage to the issuers and organizers.

Management expects to have WEED coin listed on several exchanges in the immediate future, including its subsidiary, COINQX.com so that those unable to send GARY to acquire WEED may also participate and so that secondary trading may ensue.

WEED coin utilizes the same Bitcoin Blockchain, Omni protocols as our recently launched ALTCOIN (ALT), which is now trading on 4 exchanges under the symbol ALT on OmniDEX, CoinQX , Cryptopia, and C-CEX exchange.

We chose President (GARY) Johnson coin as a medium of exchange for speculators to acquire WEED since it is named after the highest government official to first call for legalization and enjoys a large market cap, trades on 3 exchanges, OMNIDEX, COINQX and C-CEX which also temporarily gives GARY (another coin that we issued) an additional new usage value.

"WEED commemorates the global legalization of marijuana and is the next paradigm of money for all things cannabis" and additional information about it will be made available in the future via http://weedcurrency.com

About the Company

First Bitcoin Capital Corp is engaged in developing digital currencies, proprietary Blockchain technologies, and the digital currency exchange- www.CoinQX.com. We see this step as a tremendous opportunity to create further shareholder value by leveraging management's experience in developing and managing complex Blockchain technologies, developing new types of digital assets. Being the first publicly-traded cryptocurrency and blockchain-centered company (with shares both traded in the US OTC Markets as [BITCF] and as [BIT] in crypto exchanges) we want to provide our shareholders with diversified exposure to digital cryptocurrencies and blockchain technologies. At this time the Company owns and operates more than the following digital assets under development:

www.CoinQX.com cryptocurrency exchange, registered with FINCEN.

www.strain.ID cannabis strains genetic information depository on decentralized Blockchain

www.iCoiNEWS.com real time cryptocurrency and bitcoin news site.

www.BITminer.cc providing mining pool management services.

www.2016coin.org online daily election coverage and home page for $PRES, $HILL, $GARY& $BURN -commemorative presidential election coins.

www.bitcannpay.com Open Loop merchant services for dispensaries.

List of most Omni protocol coins issued on the Bitcoin Blockchain and owned by the Company: http://omnichest.info/lookupadd.aspx?address=1FwADyEvdvaLNxjN1v3q6tNJCgHEBuABrS

Second Omni wallet owned by CoinQX reflecting our airline mileage tokens issued: http://omnichest.info/lookupadd.aspx?address=1VuF26AgLyQ4tBoGzYTWRqtDG9zCB7QXe

Forward-Looking Statements

