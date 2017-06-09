WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 08-June-17
Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share
in Issue Currency
WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 08/06/2017 IE00BYPGT035 1350000 USD 14,752,445.74 10.9277
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 08/06/2017 IE00BQQ3Q067 1965000 USD 28,808,623.24 14.6609
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 08/06/2017 IE00BDF12W49 45152 USD 794,781.87 17.6024
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 08/06/2017 IE00BQZJBM26 750000 USD 12,669,495.08 16.8927
WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 08/06/2017 IE00BZ1GHD37 675000 USD 6,782,024.41 10.0474
WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 08/06/2017 IE00BYMLZY74 2200000 USD 22,105,074.11 10.0478
WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 08/06/2017 IE00BQZJBX31 2975000 EUR 39,839,499.08 13.3914
WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 08/06/2017 IE00BDF16007 21000 EUR 298,576.00 14.2179
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 08/06/2017 IE00BYQCZT11 71600 CHF 1,215,606.08 16.9777
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 08/06/2017 IE00BYQCZX56 211000 EUR 3,614,836.00 17.1319
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 08/06/2017 IE00BYQCZQ89 140010 GBP 1,676,017.18 11.9707
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 08/06/2017 IE00BVXBH163 3010000 USD 54,061,931.22 17.9608
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 08/06/2017 IE00BYQCZP72 1820000 USD 35,421,510.11 19.4624
WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 08/06/2017 IE00BQZJC527 2890000 EUR 52,091,307.93 18.0247
WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 08/06/2017 IE00BDF16114 106000 EUR 1,575,811.31 14.8661
WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 08/06/2017 IE00BZ56SY76 21000 EUR 314,896.80 14.9951
WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 08/06/2017 IE00BZ56TQ67 83000 EUR 1,333,551.02 16.0669
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 08/06/2017 IE00BYQCZ914 72000 CHF 1,341,447.94 18.6312
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 08/06/2017 IE00BYQCZC44 141000 EUR 2,322,159.98 16.4692
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 08/06/2017 IE00BVXBGY20 2100000 GBP 22,510,326.09 10.7192
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 08/06/2017 IE00BYQCZ682 70010 USD 1,302,258.16 18.601
WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 08/06/2017 IE00BZ56RN96 16000 USD 303,881.57 18.9926
WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 08/06/2017 IE00BZ56SW52 250000 USD 4,758,243.30 19.033
WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD 08/06/2017 IE00BDGSNK96 187500 USD 3,265,293.92 17.4149
WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD Acc 08/06/2017 IE00BDGSNL04 187500 USD 3,265,150.67 17.4141
WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 08/06/2017 IE00BVFB1H83 1600000 EUR 22,351,462.67 13.9697
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 08/06/2017 IE00BYQCZL35 301250 CHF 5,349,902.35 17.759
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 08/06/2017 IE00BYQCZJ13 601000 EUR 9,132,609.88 15.1957
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 08/06/2017 IE00BYQCZF74 600010 GBP 6,196,078.90 10.3266
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 08/06/2017 IE00BYQCZN58 451000 USD 8,247,952.93 18.2881
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 08/06/2017 IE00BVXC4854 11250000 USD 170,551,665.80 15.1601
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 08/06/2017 IE00BYQCZD50 15000 USD 242,184.01 16.1456
WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 08/06/2017 IE00BYPGTJ26 840000 GBP 4,877,865.92 5.807
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 08/06/2017 IE00BQZJBQ63 2210000 USD 41,289,061.63 18.6828
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 08/06/2017 IE00BD6RZW23 65000 EUR 1,032,306.32 15.8816
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 08/06/2017 IE00BD6RZZ53 65000 GBP 915,439.62 14.0837
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 08/06/2017 IE00BD6RZT93 146000 USD 2,571,680.00 17.6142
WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 08/06/2017 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 302,423.37 18.9015
WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 08/06/2017 IE00BZ56RG20 195000 USD 3,708,739.71 19.0192
WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 08/06/2017 IE00BQZJBT94 910000 USD 17,483,961.99 19.2131
