BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - ChipMOS Technologies Inc. (IMOS) reported revenue for the month of May 2017 was NT$1.53 billion or $50.7 million, an increase of 3.7% from the same period in 2016. The company noted that revenue from ChipMOS Shanghai has been excluded from all periods.



In March 2017, the company completed the sale and transfer of 54.98% equity interests of its wholly-owned subsidiary ChipMOS Shanghai to strategic investors.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX