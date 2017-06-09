Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port' / Miscellaneous - Medium Priority PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port': Primorsk Port Wins Anti-Monopoly Case in Court 09-Jun-2017 / 12:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EquityStory.RS, LLC - a company of EQS Group AG. The issuer / publisher is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press-release *Primorsk Port Wins Anti-Monopoly Case in Court* 09.06.2017 NCSP Group (LSE: NCSP, MoEx: NMTP) hereby reports that on 8 June 2017 the Arbitration Court of Moscow ruled in favor of Primorsk Trade Port LLC (PTP), a company of NCSP Group, in the case to appeal and indictment of the Federal Anti-Monopoly Service of Russia (FAS). The court has ruled to satisfy the claim of PTP and hold invalid an indictment by FAS dated 21.11.2016 on the case ?1-10-84/00-016, which accused PTP of breaching the Federal law On Protection of Competition and upholding monopolistically high tariffs for transshipment of crude oil and oil products, and demanded to cancel these tariffs. *About NCSP Group* NCSP Group is the largest port operator in Russia and the third largest in Europe by cargo turnover in 2016. NCSP Group is traded on Moscow Exchange (NMTP) and London Stock Exchange as GDRs (NCSP). NCSP Group volumes in 2016 totaled 147 million tons. Consolidated revenue to IFRS in 2016 totaled $865.5 million and EBITDA $675.5 million. NCSP Group consists of: PJSC Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port, LLC Primorsk Trade Port, JSC Novorossiysk Grain Terminal, OJSC Novorossiysk Ship Repair Yard, JSC NCSP Fleet, JSC NLE, OJSC IPP, Baltic Stevedore Company LLC, JSC SFP. *Contacts* Kristina Senko, Public Relations: KSenko@ncsp.com Mikhail Shchur, Investor Relations: MShchur@ncsp.com The EquityStory.RS, LLC Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de/ukreg Language: English Company: PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port' 2 Mira St. 353907 Novorossiysk Russia Phone: +7 (8617) 60-46-30 Fax: +7 (8617) 60-22-03 E-mail: mail@ncsp-net.com Internet: www.nmtp.info ISIN: US67011U2087 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: NCSP Sequence No.: 4285 End of Announcement EquityStory.RS, LLC News Service 581883 09-Jun-2017

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 09, 2017 06:00 ET (10:00 GMT)