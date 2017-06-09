

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece's EU measure of inflation eased for the second straight month in May, albeit marginally, figures from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed Friday.



The harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP rose 1.5 percent year-over-year in May, just below the 1.6 percent climb in April. The measure has been rising since January.



Transport costs grew 4.0 percent annually in May and housing costs went up by 2.9 percent. In contrast, prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages dropped 0.3 percent.



On a monthly basis, HICP edged down 0.2 percent from April, when it increased by 0.7 percent.



The consumer price index also climbed at a slower pace of 1.2 percent yearly in May, following a 1.6 percent rise in the prior month. Inflation marked the weakest in four months.



Monthly, consumer prices slid 0.9 percent in May, reversing a 0.6 percent increase in April.



