

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Britons' one-year ahead inflation expectations weakened slightly, according to a quarterly survey from the Bank of England and TNS.



The one-year ahead inflation expectations eased to 2.8 percent in June from 2.9 percent in February, the Inflation Attitudes Survey showed Friday.



Respondents said the current interest rate was 2.8 percent compared to 2.7 percent assessed in the prior survey period.



Their inflation expectations for the longer term, say in five years' time, rose to 3.3 percent from 3.2 percent.



When asked about the future path of interest rates, 42 percent of respondents expected interest rates to rise over the next twelve months, unchanged since February.



Further, 31 percent said rates might stay about the same over the next twelve months, compared with 28 percent in February. The survey was conducted between May 5 and 9.



