

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks rose broadly on Friday as investors shrugged off the inconclusive U.K. election result and looked ahead to a Federal Reserve meeting due next week, with Fed fund futures currently pricing in a 96 percent probability of a 25 bps rate hike.



The British pound fell about 2 percent against the dollar and also lost ground against the euro as the prospects of a hung parliament in the U.K. increased the odds of a softer Brexit. Investors also took former FBI Director James Comey's Senate testimony in their stride.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was marginally higher at 389.23 in late opening deals after closing little changed the previous day.



The German DAX and France's CAC 40 index were up around 0.4 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up as much as 0.7 percent.



UBI Banca jumped more than 5 percent on expectations about a potential rescue of troubled Italian lenders.



Deutsche Lufthansa rose about 1 percent. The German airline said it would increase short-haul hold luggage fees starting June 13.



L'Oréal shares also gained 1 percent after the French cosmetics giant said it had received a firm offer from Natura Cosméticos SA to acquire its Body Shop business.



British companies that have significant overseas earnings rose, with Burberry rising 2 percent and Diageo climbing 1.5 percent.



Miners Anglo American, Antofagasta, Glencore, BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto jumped 1-2 percent after copper prices rallied more than 2 percent on Thursday to hit five-week highs on data pointing to robust import demand from China.



Housebuilder Taylor Wimpey tumbled over 3 percent, Persimmon fell 2.5 percent and Baratt Developments lost 2.8 percent on concerns that activity in the U.K. housing market will likely slow.



In economic releases, U.K. industrial output grew less than expected in April and French industrial output contracted in the month, while German exports grew more than expected, a slew of reports showed.



The U.K. visible trade deficit narrowed to GBP 10.38 billion in April from GBP 12.04 billion in March.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX