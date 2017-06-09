HONG KONG, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/09/17 --D&G Technology Holding Company Limited ("D&G Technology" or the "Group") (HKSE: 1301) is pleased to announce that Ms. Glendy Choi, CEO and Executive Director of the Group, was invited as one of the four guest speakers in the "Belt and Road Experience Sharing Forum".

D&G Technology, a leading medium-to-large scale asphalt mixing plant manufacturer and service provider in China, has been enthusiastically participated in various "One Belt, One Road" infrastructure construction projects and seizes the policy opportunities. Ms. Glendy Choi shared her experience of business development in "One Belt, One Road" countries in the forum.

She said, "I am very honoured to be involved as one of the speakers at the "Belt and Road Experience Sharing Forum". This highly recognizes the Group's effort to develop overseas markets in the past years. The Group provides environmental-friendly and energy-saving asphalt mixing plants which have been exported to 23 overseas countries, including Russia, India, and Middle East, etc. This manifests the important role of Hong Kong enterprises in the "One Belt One Road" development. Recently, being the first of its kind among Hong Kong's small and medium-sized enterprises to participate in the construction of the "China-Pakistan Economic Corridor", D&G Technology provided environmental-friendly and energy-saving asphalt mixing plants. Our products are very popular among Belt and Road countries, for their nature to reduce environmental impacts to communities and help achieve sustainable development."

To enter overseas markets, enterprises would encounter various difficulties. Ms. Glendy Choi encouraged the forum participants to constantly adjust their strategies to adapt to the changing environment and seize the opportunities timely, while teenagers should embrace the connection to the world. Mr CY Leung, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), delivered his praise to the guest speakers for their outstanding career development. He also mentioned that the government recently published a pamphlet for "One Belt One Road", which covers many successful "One Belt One Road" projects of the Group.

The "Belt and Road Experience Sharing Forum" was held by the Belt and Road Office of the HKSAR Government, together with the Commerce and Economic Development Bureau, Development Bureau, Education Bureau and Home Affairs Bureau, in which nearly 500 young businessmen, professionals and students attended. It was live webcasted and broadcasted, so citizens from all walks of life could understand more about the overseas business of D&G Technology.

D&G Technology is a leading medium-to-large scale asphalt mixing plant manufacturer and service provider in China. The Group's core products include conventional hot-mix asphalt mixing plants and hot-mix asphalt mixing recycling plants. Asphalt mixtures produced by these plants are used in construction and maintenance of all grades of roads and highways. The Group also offers asphalt mixing plant customer services including sales of spare parts and components and provision of equipment modification services and leasing of asphalt mixing plants through operating leases. With headquarters in Hong Kong and a production base in Langfang, Hebei, D&G Technology is certified as a high-technology enterprise in Hebei and enjoys a preferential enterprise income tax rate of 15%. Its products are sold to most provinces, municipalities and autonomous regions in China. The Group has asphalt mixing plants projects in a total of 23 countries, including Australia, Russia, India, Thailand and Brunei, etc.

