TEL AVIV, ISRAEL -- (Marketwired) -- 06/09/17 -- InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE MKT: NSPR) (NYSE MKT: NSPR.WS) ("InspireMD" or the "Company"), a leader in embolic prevention systems (EPS) / thrombus management technologies and neurovascular devices, today announced it will be presenting at the 2017 Marcum MicroCap Conference on Friday, June 16th at 10:30 AM EST. James Barry, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of InspireMD will be presenting and meeting with investors.

The Marcum MicroCap Conference (www.marcummicrocap.com) is a nationally recognized forum for publicly traded companies with less than $500 million in market capitalization to network with fund managers and high net worth investors who focus on small cap equities. More than 2000 investors and other participants from every segment of the microcap marketplace attend each year, including venture and lower middle-market private equity investors, institutional investors, directors, investment bankers, and buy- and sell-side analysts, as well as senior executive teams from presenting companies and service providers to the microcap marketplace.

About InspireMD, Inc.

InspireMD seeks to utilize its proprietary MicroNet™ technology to make its products the industry standard for embolic protection and to provide a superior solution to the key clinical issues of current stenting in patients with a high risk of distal embolization, no reflow and major adverse cardiac events.

InspireMD intends to pursue applications of this MicroNet technology in coronary, carotid (CGuard™), neurovascular, and peripheral artery procedures. InspireMD's common stock is quoted on the NYSE MKT under the ticker symbol NSPR and certain warrants are quoted on the NYSE MKT under the ticker symbol NSPR.WS.

