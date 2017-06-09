Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "European Scrap Metals Directory 2017" directory to their offering.

Need to find a supplier or buyer anywhere through Europe? Access thousands of companies instantly with the European Scrap Metals Directory!

This new edition of the European Scrap Metals Directory has been thoroughly researched, to bring you a completely up-to-date guide to the region's ever-changing recycling industry, scrap merchants, brokers and processors, works clearance and demolition companies, ship-breakers and dismantlers are being contacted right now!

If you do business at any point of the scrap supply chain, whether it be industrial scrap generation, merchandising and brokering, equipment and plant supply, steel working, secondary ingot making, smelting and refining, fabrication or shipping or other service industries, or if you are looking to break into a new market segment, the European Scrap Metals Directory will provide you with all the information you need to make new contacts and keep track of old ones.

The European Scrap Metals Directory gives you instant access to a wealth of accurate information on hundreds of companies.

Look at the wealth of information you'll get in the European Scrap Metals Directory:

Full company contact details;

Web and email addresses;

Names of key management personnel;

Locations of offices, branches, yards and processing operations;

Shipping facilities;

Subsidiary companies;

Company activities;

Materials/products handled including all ferrous and non-ferrous items.

For more information about this directory visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/64pm37/european_scrap

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170609005319/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Related Topics: Metals and Minerals, Recycling and Recycled Materials