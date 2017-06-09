

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece's industrial production growth eased markedly in April, preliminary data from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed Friday.



Industrial production climbed a working-day-adjusted 1.0 percent year-over-year in April, much slower than the 10.1 percent spike in March. The measure has been rising since October last year.



Among sectors, mining and quarrying output expanded strongly by 13.2 percent annually in April, while manufacturing production increased only 0.1 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production dropped a seasonally adjusted 2.6 percent from March, when it fell by 1.1 percent.



