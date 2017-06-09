World Experts Meet at the DOC Research Institute (DOC) to Consider Ways of Protecting Cultural Heritage

BERLIN, June 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

On 28 June 2017 world experts will meet at the DOC Research event to discuss ways of protecting cultural heritage in regions troubled by war. The round-table discussion will focus on pre-Islamic culture in areas experiencing conflict, especially in the Middle East, and will involve UNESCO officials, NGO leaders, and heads of museums known worldwide. Among the speakers will be:

Mikhail Piotrovsky, Director, Hermitage Museum St. Petersburg (Russia)

Hermann Parzinger, President of the Prussian Cultural Heritage Foundation (Germany)

Markus Hilgert, Director, Berlin State Museum of Middle Eastern Art (Germany)

H.E. Mr. Mahmood Al-MullaKhalaf, Ambassador, Permanent Delegate of Iraq to UNESCO (Iraq)

Irina Nikitina, Director, Musical Olympus Foundation (Russia)

Stephen Stenning, Director British Council (UK)

"Protecting cultural heritage is an issue that brings people together, because in today's conflict-ridden world, people are struggling to retain and protect their cultural heritage. We want to raise awareness about the protection of cultural heritage in crisis areas, and are hosting international experts to exchange experiences, views, and recommendations in this field. The round-table discussion is one in a series of events planned to mark the 15th anniversary year of the World Public Forum 'Dialogue of Civilizations', which exactly one year ago was transformed into the DOC Research Institute," said DOC Research Institute CEO Pooran Pandey.

The programme for the day will be:

3:30 PM - 4:00 PM - Registration

4:00 PM - 4:10 PM - Welcome & Introduction by Chairman of the Board of DOC

4:10 PM - 5:45 PM - Round-Table Discussion

5:45 PM - 6:15 PM - Q & A

6:15 PM - 6:45 PM - Refreshment Break and Networking

6:45 PM - 7:30 PM - Classical Concert*

7:30 PM onwards - Dinner

*The classical concert features three internationally renowned artists: Pianist Inna Firsova; Soprano Seyoung Park; and Violinist Aleksey Semenenko. Each artist has won several international prizes and the performance will include: Schubert - Fantasie in C major; Mozart - An Chloe; Mozart - Als Luise die briefe ihres ungetreuen Liebhabers verbrannte; R. Wagner - Dich, teure Halle (Tannhäuser); Tosti - La Serenata; G.Puccini - Un bel di vedremo - Madama Butterfly.

About DOC:

Rooted in a tradition of seeking dialogue-based solutions to humankind's most pressing issues, Dialogue of Civilizations Research Institute builds on the work and achievements of its predecessor organization, the World Public Forum Dialogue of Civilizations, bringing together global thought leaders from academia, public policy, business and civil society to debate and develop practice-based policy advice. For further information, contact:

