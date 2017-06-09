Global Automotive Filters Market: Stringent Emission Norms Generates High Demand, Observes TMR

ALBANY, New York, June 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Transparency Market Research (TMR) observes that competitive landscape in theglobal automotive filters marketis mildly fragmented. As of 2016, the leading players held a share of about 64% in the global market. This cream of the crop included, K & N Engineering, A.I Filter, Mahle GmbH, and MANN+HUMMEL Gmbh. To stay ahead of the competition, these players are expected to focus on research and development activities in the coming years. Collaborations with local players will also be seen as an emerging trend in the global market as these players will work towards expanding their geographical reach.

According to the research report, the global automotive filters market is estimated to be worth US$10.97 bn by the end of 2025 from US$5.40 bn in 2016. During the forecast years of 2017 and 2025, the global market is estimated to progress at a CAGR of 12.4%. Out of the various types of filters, the fuel filters are expected to expand at a significant CAGR of 9.2% over the forecast period. In terms of geography, the Asia Pacific automotive filters market is projected to rise at a CAGR of 9.0% in the global market.

Increasing Production of Automobiles Bolsters Growth of Global Market

The increasing incomes and growing expenditure on vehicles has led to stringent vehicular emission regulations as governments across the globe are vying to curb emissions, while keeping the economy healthy. Thus, the growing number of automobile manufacturers have increased the uptake of their filters in order to comply with the emission standards that quantify the limits on permissible amount of air pollutants. The growing environmental concerns due to emission of greenhouse gases has resulted in soaring demand for automotive filters. Furthermore, the compulsion to adhere to these norms in order to acquire manufacturing and sale licenses have also had a positive influence on the global market.

The global automotive filters market is also likely to benefit from the soaring automobile production across the world. The booming automotive manufacturing in the developing countries of Asia Pacific and Brazil are expected to be instrumental in shaping the trajectory of the global automotive filters market. Additionally, the highly replacement rate of filters due to their subsequent wear and tear is also anticipated to be an important driver for the global market. Automotive filters undergo weathering due to terrains and usage, which requires them to be replaced. Furthermore, the depleting value of vehicles also demands new automotive filters for regular maintenance of the vehicle. Introduction of new and better filters with advanced technologies has also led to a strong demand in the global market.

Shifting Inclination toward Electric Vehicles Dampens Market Spirit

On the flip side, the global automotive filters market is being threatened by a few factors. The research report identifies introduction of electric vehicles as an important factor that is poised to restrain the growth of the global automotive filters market. Analysts state that longer-range models, drop in battery prices, and increasing number of charging points have collectively led to higher sales of electric vehicles. The fact that these vehicles do not require filters is anticipated to dampen the spirits of the global market. Furthermore, the increasing pace of green revolution is also expected to have augment the uptake of electric vehicles, which will further add to the woes of the global automotive filters market.

This review is based on Transparency Market Research's report, titled "Automotive Filters Market (Filter Type - Air Filters, Fuel Filters, Hydraulic Filters, and Oil Filters; Vehicle Type - Passenger Vehicles and Commercial Vehicles; End Use - OEMs and Aftermarket) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast2017 - 2025."

The global Automotive Filters market has been segmented into:

Automotive Filters Market, by Filter Type

Air Filters

Fuel Filters

Hydraulic Filters

Oil Filters

Others

Automotive Filters Market, by Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Others

Automotive Filters Market, by End-Use

OEMs

Aftermarket

Automotive Filters Market, by Geography: The market is broadly segmented on the basis of geography into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

