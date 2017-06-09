The Australian Solar Council (ASC) suggests that the Finkel review into reforming country's energy system has fallen short of the high expectations the industry had for it. The ASC's John Grimes said that the report might help produce some "sensible" policy outcomes, it is far less ambitious in its vision as initial draft findings.

Against the backdrop of high and increasing electricity prices Australia's energy policy landscape has been a highly contentious political battleground in recent years. Both sides of politics have used energy and climate change as issues with which they could wedge their opponents.

In this light, the review of the energy sector and transition towards a low-carbon economy prepared by Cheif Scientist Alan Finkel has been keenly anticipated by industry participants - particularly the country's burgeoning solar sector. However, in reacting to the report that was released today, the Australian Solar Council says that it has "not lived up to expectations."

