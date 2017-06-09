The funds will be used to finance 13 large-scale PV projects being developed under the country's FIT scheme. All the projects will be located near Benban in Upper Egypt.

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) announced that its board of directors has approved a $ 500 million credit facility to finance 13 large-scale PV projects in Egypt.

The EBRD said the 13 projects are part of a portfolio of 16 solar projects with combined capacity of 750 MW, which will all be located close to Benban, in Egypt's northern Aswan region. All the plants are being built under the country's FIT scheme for large-scale solar and renewables.

"We have been working with the Egyptian authorities since 2014 to help them fulfil their ambitious goals in this area. We are delighted now to be in a position to commit very significant financing to projects, which we expect to start construction before the end of 2017," said ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...