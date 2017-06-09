EXCHANGE NOTICE 9.6.2017 BONDS



BONDS LISTING ON 12.6.2017



1 bonds issued by Neste Oil Oyj will be listed on HEL Corporate Bonds as of 12.6.2017. Please find identifiers in the attached document.



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260



TIEDOTE 9.6.2017 LAINAT



LAINOJA PÖRSSILISTALLE 12.6.2017



1 lainaa otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi 12.6.2017 HEL Corporate Bonds -markkinasegmentille. Liikkeeseenlaskijana toimii Neste Oil Oyj. Lainojen perustiedot ovat saatavilla oheisessa liitetiedostossa.



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=634741