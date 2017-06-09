Geneva - ERI, with its OLYMPIC Banking System software package, has been crowned best in the "Portfolio Management" category by WealthBriefing, the leading online journal and news website dedicated to serving the Private Banking and Wealth Management sector, at their Asia Awards ceremony held in Singapore.

According to the judges, "The OLYMPIC Banking System offers the most comprehensive solution for portfolio management with a strong advisory module focused on delivering asset allocation models".

Commenting on the award, Nicholas Hacking, Director, ERI said: "We are proud to have been voted the winner of this prestigious award by independent experts in Asia. This recognizes the numerous advantages ...

