TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 06/09/17 -- Sparton Resources Inc. (TSX VENTURE: SRI) ("Sparton" or the "Company") is pleased to report that Company President, Lee Barker, attended the 6th International Energy Storage Conference and Expo ("CNESA"), held in Beijing, China from May 22 - 24, 2017, where Pu Neng Energy ("PN"),18% owned by Company subsidiary VanSpar Mining Inc., presented its latest vanadium flow battery technology.

The CNESA conference is China's largest energy storage related event. Following the conference, in a News Release dated May 25, 2017, PN provided details of its reactivated business and new investor support.

Pu Neng has attracted investment (introduced by Sparton) from High Power Exploration ("HPX"), a privately owned, metals-focused exploration company that also invests in minerals-dependent, high-growth emerging technologies. HPX has a highly experienced board and management team led by Co-Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Robert Friedland, Founder & Executive Chairman of Ivanhoe Mines, and President Eric Finlayson, a former head of exploration at Rio Tinto. The HPX investment brings total PN invested capital to over US $90 million. Pu Neng has the most advanced flow battery technology in the world with proprietary membrane, electrolyte and cell stack designs.

In a recent Northern Miner Article (April 24, 2017) Robert Friedland is quoted: "We think there's a revolution coming in vanadium redox flow batteries," he says. "You'll have to get into the mining business and produce ultra-pure vanadium electrolyte for those batteries on a massive scale. We're very deeply interested in how you store electrical energy in the grid," he adds. "The beauty of the vanadium redox battery is that you can charge and discharge it at the same time, something that can't be done with a lithium battery. With a vanadium redox flow battery, you can put solar power and wind power into the battery, and you can put excess grid power into the battery at night, and at the same time you can have a stable output into the grid".

Pu Neng, formerly Prudent Energy, is a fast-growing, privately held clean technology innovator. The company has developed a very reliable, long-lasting vanadium flow battery with over 20 MWh of systems deployed and over 800,000 hours of demonstrated performance. Pu Neng is the technology leader in the field, and the combination of its proprietary low-cost ion-exchange membrane, long-life electrolyte formulation and innovative flow cell design sets it apart from other providers. Pu Neng's vanadium redox battery (VRB®) systems store energy in liquid electrolyte in a patented process based on the reduction and oxidation of ionic forms of the element vanadium. This is a nearly infinitely repeatable process that is safe, reliable, and non-toxic. Components can be nearly 100% recycled at end-of-life, dramatically improving lifecycle economics and environmental benefits compared to lead-acid, lithium and other battery systems.

Eric Finlayson, President of HPX, further commented on May 25th: "HPX is pleased to bring its financial resources and management experience to help grow the Pu Neng business. China not only has the world's leading vanadium battery in Pu Neng but it has the world's highest quality resources. By integrating the two, China and Pu Neng will be key contributors in the global transition to a clean energy economy."

Sparton is pleased to have successfully developed the technical and financial support for PN provided by the HPX organization. Company CEO A. Lee Barker stated, "We are delighted to be associated with a group which realizes the tremendous growth potential of the energy storage industry and can assure Pu Neng's future as a leading supplier of international energy storage solutions."

In related news, VanSpar has negotiated, through its operating subsidiary Jiujiang Sparton Vanadium Trade and Tech Co Ltd. ("JJSP"), a settlement agreement pursuant to which the August 28, 2015 Agreement for Services ("AFS") State Grid battery maintenance contract with Pu Neng has been terminated (see news release dated Sept 10, 2015 and subsequent news releases). Further, the obligation of VanSpar to repay a promissory note in the sum of US$150,000 used for interim funding for Pu Neng in late 2016, and related issues, has been assumed by Pu Neng's parent company and VanSpar has been released from any obligation for the debt. JJSP will receive compensation of RMB 360,000 ($71,386) related to its 2017 costs under the AFS.

Full updated information related to Pu Neng and its operations are now available on the Pu Neng website, www.punengenergy.com.

Information about PuNeng and other Sparton and VanSpar activities is also available on the Company website at www.spartonres.ca.

