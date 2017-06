BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Croatia's producer prices increased for the fifth successive month in May, figures from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics showed Friday.



Industrial producer prices rose 1.8 percent year-over-year in May, slower than the 3.3 percent climb in April.



Prices grew 2.3 percent on domestic market and by 1.3 percent on foreign market.



Month-on-month, producer prices dropped 0.9 percent from April, when it increased by 0.7 percent.



